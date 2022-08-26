Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,733 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in KLA by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,699 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $376.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

