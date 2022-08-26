Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,698 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 32.3% during the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 247,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,107,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,770,000 after purchasing an additional 277,397 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 48,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 444.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 52,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 3.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL opened at $96.72 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.68.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

