Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 394,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,642 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $15,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 67,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pinduoduo by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 417,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,334,000 after buying an additional 134,659 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. 86 Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Pinduoduo Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of PDD stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $109.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

