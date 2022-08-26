Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,260 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 163,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Exelon by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 165,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.