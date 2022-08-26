Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 1,182,472 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,182,472 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $22,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 160.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Infosys Price Performance

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.