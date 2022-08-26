Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 74,763 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,755 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 74,763 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of First Solar worth $14,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,035 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 34,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in First Solar by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,980 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $242,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,121.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $242,192.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,121.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,397,255 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.50 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $121.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average of $77.60. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 215.74 and a beta of 1.49.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

