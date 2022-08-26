Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $307,266.10 and $2.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00220227 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001465 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009971 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00436463 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 462,530,695 coins and its circulating supply is 437,270,259 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.