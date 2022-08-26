Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Cuts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $101.53. 171,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,302. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
