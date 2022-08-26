Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Sells 1,367 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 97,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 98,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.00. 4,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,659. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

