Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Takes $1.02 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.8% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,023,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,928,000 after buying an additional 747,011 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,188,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,262,000 after acquiring an additional 34,470 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 6,739,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,888,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,250,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,403,000 after buying an additional 1,618,409 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,082. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

