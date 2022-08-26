Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 602.7% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $24.50. 11,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,559. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

