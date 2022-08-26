Piper Sandler Cuts Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $9.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 2.1 %

BYND stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.35). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $33,007.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,564,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,745,000 after acquiring an additional 92,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,791,000 after buying an additional 51,491 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after buying an additional 192,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 5.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,109,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,853,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Articles

