Piper Sandler Trims FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Target Price to $50.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.25.
FB Financial Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of FBK stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.06. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.85.
FB Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FB Financial Company Profile
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.
