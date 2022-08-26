Piper Sandler Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $91.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.58.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $357.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.99.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,922,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,294. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.