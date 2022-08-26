PirateCash (PIRATE) Reaches One Day Volume of $348.00

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $198,111.91 and approximately $348.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PirateCash has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

