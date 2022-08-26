PlatON (LAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.82 Million

PlatON (LAT) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, PlatON has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. PlatON has a market cap of $25.82 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlatON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004776 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003802 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00129084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00081596 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,881,097,558 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

PlatON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.