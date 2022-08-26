Playcent (PCNT) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Playcent (PCNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Playcent has a market capitalization of $415,715.72 and approximately $21,955.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Playcent Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Buying and Selling Playcent

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

