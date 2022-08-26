PlayDapp (PLA) Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $150.76 million and approximately $13.90 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,655.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003815 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00128229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082684 BTC.

PLA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

