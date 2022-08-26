Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Craig Hallum

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PLUG. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

PLUG stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Plug Power by 929.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

