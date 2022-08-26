Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,742 shares during the period. Pool makes up approximately 1.0% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $29,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. American National Bank increased its stake in Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pool Stock Performance

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.

Pool stock traded down $14.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.48. 5,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,569. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.88. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $324.14 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

