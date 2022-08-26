PotCoin (POT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,223.00

PotCoin (POT) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $786,771.79 and $1,223.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,319.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.23 or 0.07447114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00025214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00168241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00260238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.17 or 0.00704609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.11 or 0.00576344 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001009 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,740,273 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.