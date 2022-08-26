Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.85

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.69. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 719 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Power Solutions International from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Power Solutions International Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

