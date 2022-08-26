Princeton Capital Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,669,000 after acquiring an additional 160,698 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

NYSE JPM opened at $118.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

