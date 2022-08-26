Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GENY traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.43. 2,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,747. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $65.59.

