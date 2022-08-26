Privapp Network (bPRIVA) Price Hits $0.22

Privapp Network (bPRIVA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Privapp Network has a market capitalization of $335,400.68 and approximately $43,301.00 worth of Privapp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Privapp Network coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Privapp Network has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002126 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00819473 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017172 BTC.
About Privapp Network
Privapp Network’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Privapp Network’s official Twitter account is @PrivappNetwork.
Privapp Network Coin Trading
