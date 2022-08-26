Private Advisor Group LLC Has $30.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $30,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 897,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,745,000 after acquiring an additional 71,176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 798.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 35,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.66. The stock had a trading volume of 47,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,328. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

