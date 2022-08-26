Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $102,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $6.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.85. 42,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,952. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

