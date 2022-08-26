Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 29,437 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $166,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,356. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

