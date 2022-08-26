Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,608 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $59,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.71. 290,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.