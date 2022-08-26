Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Announces Earnings Results

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEXGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.64. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $31.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pro-Dex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

