Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Announces Earnings Results

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.64. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $31.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pro-Dex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

