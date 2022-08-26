Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Dennis Lyandres Sells 10,228 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 10,228 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $573,177.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 649,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,387,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.75. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $105.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

