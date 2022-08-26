Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. Sells 2,486 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,486 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $139,315.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Procore Technologies stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.75. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.61.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
