Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. Sells 2,486 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,486 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $139,315.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

Procore Technologies stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.75. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Procore Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,014 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Procore Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,871,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,522,000 after buying an additional 892,716 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,949,000 after buying an additional 522,256 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.