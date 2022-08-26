ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.08. 227,169 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.02.

