ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading 7.3% Higher

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Rating) traded up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.96. 137,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 255,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USD. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $5,275,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $9,753,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $4,145,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.