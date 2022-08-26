ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 5.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating)’s share price were up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $39.45. Approximately 4,311,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 103,607,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

