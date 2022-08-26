ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading 4.7% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.08. 1,108,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 27,858,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 6.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.