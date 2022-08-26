ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.80

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 13552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBSFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.70 ($8.88) to €7.29 ($7.44) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

