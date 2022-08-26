Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Lowered to GBX 1,400 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,475 ($17.82) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PRU. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.36) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,650.45 ($19.94).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 916.40 ($11.07) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £25.19 billion and a PE ratio of 2,349.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 985.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,034.44. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 881 ($10.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,566 ($18.92).

Prudential Cuts Dividend

Prudential Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.