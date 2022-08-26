Public Mint Hits Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $7,465.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031607 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,994,897 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

