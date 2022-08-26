PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PulteGroup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Shares of PHM opened at $43.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PulteGroup by 14.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,185,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,135,000 after purchasing an additional 145,826 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,980,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd raised its position in PulteGroup by 18.3% during the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 81,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in PulteGroup by 14.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 151,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

