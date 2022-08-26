Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.34. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 575.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 30,993 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.