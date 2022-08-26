Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.94

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.94 and traded as low as $17.15. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 264 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. Q.E.P. had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 1.78%.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

