Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.65). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.85 million.

ICPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $563.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 170,116 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,662,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

