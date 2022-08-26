Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.50 million-$125.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.02 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.55 EPS.

QLYS opened at $158.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $159.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.51.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.25.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,249,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,249,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,947 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Qualys by 20.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth $446,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 27.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

