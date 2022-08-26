Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.00 million-$489.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.33 million. Qualys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.87 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.25.

Qualys Price Performance

Qualys stock opened at $158.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a 1 year low of $106.48 and a 1 year high of $159.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.51.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $843,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $843,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,388 shares of company stock worth $5,933,947. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Qualys by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

