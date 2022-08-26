Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-$6.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$17.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.47 billion.
NYSE PWR traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,010. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $149.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.
