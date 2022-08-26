Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 918,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,026% from the average session volume of 43,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Get Quantum FinTech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,396,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 974,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,700 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,584,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 227,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.