Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as high as C$0.27. Questerre Energy shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 69,671 shares.

Questerre Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$126.41 million and a P/E ratio of -39.29.

Questerre Energy Company Profile

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

