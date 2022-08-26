QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.80-$12.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.
QuidelOrtho Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of QDEL stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.06. 587,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,862. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.67.
QuidelOrtho Company Profile
QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
