Radicle (RAD) Market Capitalization Achieves $73.34 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $73.34 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00010963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004852 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003813 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002467 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00128145 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032281 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082416 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,286,226 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
